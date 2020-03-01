Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 97,936 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

