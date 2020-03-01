Comerica Bank Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $148.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $158.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.