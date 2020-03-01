Comerica Bank Reduces Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $145,858,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after buying an additional 364,412 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 126.4% during the third quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $11,634,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWE opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

