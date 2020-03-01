Comerica Bank Sells 14,402 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of RLI worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.68. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

