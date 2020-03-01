Comerica Bank Sells 507 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $667.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $450.41 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $676.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $749.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

