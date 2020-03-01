Comerica Bank Sells 5,091 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Coherent worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $128.71 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

