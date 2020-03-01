Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.04 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,018. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

