Comparing First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:KFFB)

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 4.82 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.45% 1.49% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Advantage Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats First Advantage Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Advantage Bancorp Company Profile

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

