Comparing La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -683.88% -715.11% -76.89% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.68% -74.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.76%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.75%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 18.36 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -0.87 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -10.71

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

