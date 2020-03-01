Comparing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 176.53%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 96.99%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -31.84% -30.83% Sutro Biopharma -84.03% N/A -21.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 5.85 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.59

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats INmune Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

