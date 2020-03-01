Conceal 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94,424.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $578,959.00 and approximately $94,424.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,622,235 coins and its circulating supply is 6,692,214 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

