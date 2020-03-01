Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Up 5.1% in February

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.22% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.