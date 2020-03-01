ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,558,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

