Consensus Reaches Market Cap of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Consensus token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040079 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00071373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000852 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,577.19 or 1.00062232 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00069084 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

