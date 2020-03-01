Consensus (SEN) Achieves Market Cap of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039866 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.90 or 1.00435912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.