Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $3.32 million and $414,039.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, CoinEx and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, UEX, CoinEx, DDEX, HADAX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.