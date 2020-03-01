ContentBox Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and Huobi. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $75,757.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007963 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, UEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

