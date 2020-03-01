Contrasting Revolve Group (RVLV) and Its Peers

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Revolve Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revolve Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Revolve Group Competitors 246 916 2624 90 2.66

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 34.46%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million N/A 26.29 Revolve Group Competitors $15.99 billion $578.50 million 19.48

Revolve Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.94% -19.73% -7.11%

Summary

Revolve Group peers beat Revolve Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

