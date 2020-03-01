CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several research analysts have commented on CTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.34. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) makes up about 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

