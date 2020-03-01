Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Corelogic worth $25,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Corelogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corelogic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,942,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

