CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.73. 815,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.