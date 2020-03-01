Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Mizuho began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,361. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,036.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,913.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Insiders purchased 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.