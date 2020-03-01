Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $27.20 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.