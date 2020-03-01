Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

CRVS opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

