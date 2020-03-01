Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $114.77 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00040079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. Cosmos has a total market cap of $655.11 million and approximately $114.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00071373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000852 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,577.19 or 1.00062232 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00069084 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

