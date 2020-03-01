Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $656.15 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00039866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $656.15 million and approximately $135.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.90 or 1.00435912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.