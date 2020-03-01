CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,390,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $667.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $676.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $450.41 and a 12 month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $749.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.