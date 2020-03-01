Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 10.9% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $71,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $281.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.79 and its 200-day moving average is $297.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

