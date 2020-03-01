COTI (COTI) Price Down 37.5% This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.