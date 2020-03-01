CoTrader (COT) Market Cap Hits $346,373.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $346,373.00 and $62,557.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

