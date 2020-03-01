CoTrader Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. CoTrader has a total market cap of $449,912.00 and $69,859.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00497061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.75 or 0.06350537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.