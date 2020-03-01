Couchain Trading Down 44% Over Last Week (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $4,534.00 and $5,463.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Couchain has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.85 or 0.06355864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00064490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029937 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005746 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

