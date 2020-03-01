Counterparty (XCP) Price Reaches $1.66 on Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00019471 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $165.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,535.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.03610575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00760546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,367 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

