Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $180.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

