Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

CRD.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $377.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

