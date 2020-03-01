Cream Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 67.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $10,041.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00990466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00200740 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00071347 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00307061 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

