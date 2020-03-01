Cred (LBA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $695,999.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, OKEx, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, Cred has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $695,999.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, Huobi, UEX, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

