Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

BAP opened at $181.27 on Friday. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $175.04 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Credicorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

