Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) vs. Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TEO) Financial Analysis

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crexendo and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 1 1 0 0 1.50

Telecom Argentina has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.54% 34.90% 15.59% Telecom Argentina 7.39% 5.74% 3.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $11.91 million 5.63 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 1.10 $187.94 million $0.34 34.12

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Telecom Argentina on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

