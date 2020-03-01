CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.86

News coverage about CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CRH opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.46. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of $313.98 million and a PE ratio of 75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CRH Medical from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRH Medical from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

