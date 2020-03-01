Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

