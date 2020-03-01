Critical Contrast: Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) vs. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $7.14 million 32.05 -$21.85 million N/A N/A Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $263.70 million 1.14 -$109.40 million ($0.51) -11.43

Bicycle Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -342.94% -238.49% -32.70% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -142.64% -42.38% -18.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.95%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 100.11%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Bicycle Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease. The company's oncology product candidates also comprise BT5528, a BTC that is in preclinical studies targeting EphA2; BT8009, which is in preclinical studies targeting Nectin-4; and CD137, an immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in preclinical stage, as well as systemically-delivered activators. In addition, it is developing THR-149, a key immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, hematology, ophthalmology, and respiratory indications. The company has a clinical trial and license agreement with the Cancer Research Technology Limited and CRUK; and research collaboration agreement with Bioverativ Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Oxurion NV. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201 for treating Blepharoptos. In addition, the company's non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for treating; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate to treat hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex ANDAs and other ANDAs for various treatments. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

