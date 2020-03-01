CROAT 1-Day Volume Tops $48.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $58,284.00 and $48.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,099,295 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

