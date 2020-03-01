Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 176.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Crocs worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 107,691 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3,403.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 589,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 522,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 396,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.