Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Position Increased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 218,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CCRN opened at $9.48 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $351.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

