CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading 24.5% Lower This Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $9,891.00 and $2.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008120 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.