Crown (CRW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,600.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Crown has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $2,600.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,567.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.63 or 0.03685253 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00759596 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,190,335 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

