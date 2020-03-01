Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,714. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $8,251,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

