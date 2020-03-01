CryCash (CRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $982,625.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $982,625.00 and $5,428.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded 95.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002357 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

