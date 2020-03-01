CryCash (CRC) Market Cap Hits $588,057.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One CryCash token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, CryCash has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. CryCash has a total market cap of $588,057.00 and $1,713.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io.

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

